Welcome to catless This is the Catless web server. The machine is named after a place in Northumberland, and has nothing to do with missing UNIX utilities or a lack of felines (I had a cat, he was called Astro but is no more). In fact the name actually means "the place where you find cats" as it derives from the name "Cat Leas". The cats referred to would be the native wildcat of Northern England. You may have ended up at this page when looking for one of the sites listed below. You may of course have come here deliberately, if so, welcome! Bifurcated Rivets | The Risks Digest

The Virtual Memorial Garden | The PPIG Website